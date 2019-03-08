Honiton A bag back-to-back men's Over-60s League success

The Honiton A men's Over-60s League team enjoyed as fine win away last week over Marins, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The final score was 37-24 with Honiton banking eight points for their efforts and the top rink was the one of R Rogers, M Dart and Gerry Stafrace (20-10). Indeed, so comprehensive was their success that they finished two ends before the other rink of D Summers, K Clarke and K Large, who had trailed 14-7 before scoring eight shots on the next end and then two on the final end to land a 17-14 success!

The men's Over-60s were also in action at home to Culm Vale and again they banked eight points, this time after a 38-20 success. In this match the top rink was the one of M Seaborne, K Large and T Pipe (21-8).

Honiton travelled to Madeira to play a mixed friendly that they won 116-105. The top rink comprised M Critchley, M Granger, M Bright and S Richards (27-13).

The Honiton ladies were in Over-50s League action with a trip across to Crediton Yellows where they were beaten by a strong home side 58-23.