Honiton A net fine Over-60s League win over Hemyock

In the Exeter and District Men's Over-60s Triples League, Honiton A played Hemyock at home with Honiton gaining eight points, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton won the match 44-25 with the top rink being the one of M Critchley, M Dart and G Stafrace, who won 24-8.

Honiton played three mixed friendlies last week. First up was a visit to Seaton where the home side won a close encounter 79-74. The top Honiton rink at Seaton was the one of P Robinson, D Hawkins, T Lambert and G Stafrace, who won 23-19.

Next up was a visit to Axminster for a mixed triples friendly and again the home side took the match honours to the tune of a 77-42 success.

The top rink, winning 14-13, was the one M Critchley, M Parsons and G Stafrace. Last, but not least for the past week, Lyme Regis brought a mixed friendly team to Honiton and they departed with a 98-80 success.

The top home wink was the one of M Critchley, G Kille, M Bsright and D Courtney, who won 20-14.