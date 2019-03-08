Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton A net fine Over-60s League win over Hemyock

PUBLISHED: 09:19 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 25 May 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

In the Exeter and District Men's Over-60s Triples League, Honiton A played Hemyock at home with Honiton gaining eight points, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton won the match 44-25 with the top rink being the one of M Critchley, M Dart and G Stafrace, who won 24-8.

Honiton played three mixed friendlies last week. First up was a visit to Seaton where the home side won a close encounter 79-74. The top Honiton rink at Seaton was the one of P Robinson, D Hawkins, T Lambert and G Stafrace, who won 23-19.

Next up was a visit to Axminster for a mixed triples friendly and again the home side took the match honours to the tune of a 77-42 success.

The top rink, winning 14-13, was the one M Critchley, M Parsons and G Stafrace. Last, but not least for the past week, Lyme Regis brought a mixed friendly team to Honiton and they departed with a 98-80 success.

The top home wink was the one of M Critchley, G Kille, M Bsright and D Courtney, who won 20-14.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Lyme Town Mill to host school’s art show

Exhibits at a previous Woodroffe School art show. Picture: SUBMITTED

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Lyme Town Mill to host school’s art show

Exhibits at a previous Woodroffe School art show. Picture: SUBMITTED

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVR teams impress at Ron Exe Relay meeting

The AVR members who teamed up to impress at the Run Exe Relay meeting in Exeter. Picture AVR

Somerset Rebels race to big success over Eastbourne Eagles

Somerset Rebels versus Eastbourne action and Chris Harris (R) heads Edward Kennett (W) and Nico Covatti (B) for the lead in Heat 15. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Who has bowled the most wides in the Tolchards Devon League so far this season?

Picture: Thinkstock

Chardstock make winning start to East of Exe League campaign

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton A net fine Over-60s League win over Hemyock

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists