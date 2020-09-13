Advanced search

Honiton Alec Gosling Memorial Trophy success for Roger Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:05 13 September 2020

Eighty-three keen members competed for the Alec Gosling Memorial trophy last Saturday, writes Liz Rogers.

There were 69 men and 14 ladies that took part with the format being Medal competition. Weather conditions were perfect as was the course and the event saw some excellent scores.

Roger Hill took first place with a nett 66, beating John Jackson (also with nett 66) on countback. Ben Phillips (who won the Men’s Club Championship last weekend) took third place with a nett score of 67.

Ian Piper also had a nett 67, but was beaten by Ben on countback so took fourth place.

As for the ladies section news; after the weekend’s play ‘Work Week’ started with the greenkeeping team concentrating on improving the greens.

This meant that there were some temporary greens in play on most days so there was no competition golf.

However, as usual many ladies turned up to play friendly golf on Wednesday, and were very happy to be just enjoying the course without needing to put in a card.

Next week, ladies will be competing in the second round of the DEL Cup.

With the fine weather, the greenkeeping team completed the greens work in record time and on Friday, members and visitors alike arrived to find that the greens work had been completed and the course was playing in superb condition.

