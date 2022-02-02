Honiton win eases saftey concerns for the Hippos in Peninsula League

Honiton Town produced one of their best displays this season in securing a 2-1 win at Dartmouth, keeping the Hippos in touch with the mid-table pack in the South-West Peninsula League.

The resurgence of Sidmouth Town has placed pressure on clubs like Honiton, Torridgeside and Crediton in the lower reaches of the division to keep picking up points in the bid to avoid being sucked into the bottom two.

Harry Leisk scored both the goals for Honiton, who would have also been buoyed by Sidmouth only managing a 0-0 draw at Elburton Villa.

Axminster Town, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 4-2 loss at Crediton United. After falling behind early, Dan Scadden grabbed an equaliser for the Tigers but three second-half strikes sealed the win for Creddy, despite a consolation from Charlie Wilson. Axminster host Holsworthy on Saturday.

Having lost their manager and bulk of the squad to Sidmouth Town, it continues to be an extremely tough start to 2022 for Ottery St Mary, as they went down to a painful 13-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Torpoint Athletic.

The result leaves Torpoint one point behind leaders Okehampton Argyle with four games in hand. Newton Abbot Spurs, Brixham and Ivybridge complete the top five.

After a frustrating couple of defeats on the road to start the new year, Feniton found the winning formula with a dominant 4-1 victory at home to second from bottom Exmouth Town 2nds in the Devon Football League.

Fenny edged in front on 14 minutes, when Oscar Walsh found some room in the box to fire a lovely finish into the corner of the net and a fabulous strike from Thomas Kirsch underlined the early control enjoyed by the home side.

Feniton effectively sealed the points with a super goal from John Phillips early in the second period. Sebastian Waite bagged a fourth, while Paul Barnes notched a consolation for Exmouth.

Axminster Town Reserves are through to the quarter-finals of the East Devon Senior Cup after a penalty shoot-out victory over Newtown. Jamie Barfoot scored twice and Tom Edwards was also on target in a 3-3 draw before the Tigers won 4-1 on penalties.

Axminster 2nds future Manager Jamie Barfoot - Credit: Axminster Town



