Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Banks Trophy success for Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling

PUBLISHED: 15:29 09 June 2019

Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling receive the Banks Trophy from Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling receive the Banks Trophy from Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Archant

The latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed meeting saw the playing of the annual Treble Six competition for the Banks Trophy, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The trophy was presented by Mr Geoff Banks in 2012 following the death of his wife Sheila.

Geoff and Sheila organised the Tuesday Mixed competitions for many years and were much loved members of Honiton Golf Club.

Geoff, now well into his 90's, was unable to come to the club to present the trophy, but sent his very best wishes to all those taking part.

The competition began in heavy rain, but 32 players braved the conditions and thankfully the weather forecast was accurate and the rain gave way to sunshine. Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling were the worthy winners with an impressive score of 43 points.

They were presented with the Banks Trophy by club president Max Pipe.

Maureen Lawrence and Steve Leyland took second place with 41 points, with Vicki Rogers and Harry Lawrence, third with 40 points.

Fourth prize went to Linda Northover and Phil Wall who scored 38 points.

Most Read

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Most Read

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Banks Trophy success for Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling

Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling receive the Banks Trophy from Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Stockland children cricketers heading to county finals

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s girls team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy

Dunkeswell Rovers celebrate their superb season

Dunkeswell Rovers players, management and club chairman cleebrate at their awards evening held in the village's Throgmorton Hall. Picture DRFC

Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

If you go down to the woods today ...

Mountain bike leader and entrepreneur Cathy Debenham chooses an oil painting ‘Woodland in the Snow” by Adrian Sykes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists