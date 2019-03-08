Honiton Banks Trophy success for Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling

Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling receive the Banks Trophy from Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

The latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed meeting saw the playing of the annual Treble Six competition for the Banks Trophy, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The trophy was presented by Mr Geoff Banks in 2012 following the death of his wife Sheila.

Geoff and Sheila organised the Tuesday Mixed competitions for many years and were much loved members of Honiton Golf Club.

Geoff, now well into his 90's, was unable to come to the club to present the trophy, but sent his very best wishes to all those taking part.

The competition began in heavy rain, but 32 players braved the conditions and thankfully the weather forecast was accurate and the rain gave way to sunshine. Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling were the worthy winners with an impressive score of 43 points.

They were presented with the Banks Trophy by club president Max Pipe.

Maureen Lawrence and Steve Leyland took second place with 41 points, with Vicki Rogers and Harry Lawrence, third with 40 points.

Fourth prize went to Linda Northover and Phil Wall who scored 38 points.