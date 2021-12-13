Honiton pick up three vital points on a contentious afternoon

Honiton Town recorded a 3-1 victory over Holsworthy in the penultimate game of 2021 on a damp afternoon at Mountbatten Park.

The game was only a few minutes old when Town had a great shout for a penalty, when Harry Leisk was sent sprawling after a crunching tackle but the referee waved away Honiton protests.

The opening goal and arrived in the 35th minute when the visitors played a ball into the box and two players collided. The ref immediately pointed to the spot, but was flagged by the assistant who shook his head. However, it didn’t change the decision and Holsworthy duly dispatched the penalty into the top left of Luke Ashford’s goal.

After the break, Town came out with the intent to get back into the game and their pressure was rewarded with a penalty. Up stepped Danny Bailey, who was denied by a fine save.



This time, however, the flagging assistant indicated the ‘keeper had moved off his line and the kick was retaken. This time, Bailey made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

The Hippos now had the upper hand and were playing the better football, as they went in search of their second. Indeed, when it did happen there was further controversy, and was certainly the turning point of the game.

The ball was played into the box and, in the scramble, Elliot Dyer tried to poke the ball home, which came off a defender and was judged to have crossed the line, much to the ire of Holsworthy. The visiting goalkeeper was then sent to the sin bin for dissent and an outfield player picked up the gloves for a frustrated Holsworthy side.

With the visitors down to 10 players and a replacement goalie between the posts, Town went in search of the winner. This was scored by Finn Rooke after a great ball in from the Man of the Match, Blake Freemantle.

A disappointed Holsworthy didn’t give up and tried to lessen the deficit. However, Town we’re not going to let these three points slip and defended for their lives.

Controversial afternoon at Mountbatten Park - Credit: Andrew Symonds

Full commitment from both sides - Credit: Andrew Symonds



