Honiton Bowerman Cup for Henrietta Bradshaw

PUBLISHED: 11:01 28 June 2019

Archant

Honiton ladies contested one of the important Trophy competitions last week as they competed for the Bowerman Cup - the format being a Stableford, writes Ann Desmoulins.

In spite of the drizzly conditions there were some very good scores.

The winner of the cup was Henrietta Bradshaw with an outstanding score of 39 points which included an Eagle on the seventh and a birdie on the second! Henrietta was also the winner of Silver Division with second place going too Janet Hughes with 35, and third was Liz Wood with 34.

Bronze One was won by Jane Watts with 38 points and the runner-up was Jenny Raison with 33.

Bronze Two was won by Sheila Palmer with 32 points.

There were also birdies for Vicki Rogers, on the second, Cathy Pawley,on the fourth and both Liz Wood and Jane Watts, got birdies on the seventh.

Needless to say both Henrietta's and Jane's scores resulted in a well-deserved handicap reduction.

