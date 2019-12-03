Advanced search

Honiton bowl to thrilling victory over Mid Devon

PUBLISHED: 13:25 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 03 December 2019

Honiton men won a thrilling contest in the Inter Club League competition last week, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The opposition were Mid Devon and, after a close encounter of the bowling kind, there was just a single shot between the teams with Honiton taking the match honours 91-90.

Honiton won three out of the four rinks, collecting 12 out of the possible 14 points. The result leaves Honiton lying third in the league and they have a game in hand on the leaders.

The top rink honours for Honiton went to P Barradell, T Williams, C Jacob and I Veitch, who won 26-20.

The men then played another Inter Club League fixture, with the opposition this time being Sidmouth and, once again, Honiton were in fine form, winning the match 80-54 and so again banking 12 out of the 14 points!

In this match the top rink honours went to G Richards, G Osborne, K Vernon and S Coles, who won 26-11.

There was also a friendly match played last week and it involved a visit from Feniton, who were beaten 89-56 with the top home rink honours going to D Tooley, M Blakemore, J Sharman and J Smith, who won 34-6.

