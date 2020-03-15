Honiton bowler Chris Barradell is crowned Devon two-wood singles champion

Honiton bowlers have certainly enjoyed a good indoor season, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Chris Barradell travelled to Mid Devon Bowls Club in Tiverton where she won the county two-wood singles title.

Chris will be awarded her county badge at the beginning of next season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Vernon, Steve Coles and Ian Veitch have reached the semi-finals of the men's county triples competition after a 20-16 success over a quartet from Exeter-based club Isca.

The semi-finals of this competition will be played at Isca this coming Sunday (March 22).

Honiton ladies' have been confirmed as being runners-up in the county-wide Lane Leage competition with the title being won by North Devon.

There was a mixed friendly contested with visiting Taunton Dean that ended in a 70-40 home success. Top rink honours for Honiton went to E Richardson, V Kille, D Hawkins, D Hillyear, who won 16-13.

Honiton men travelled to Exmouth play a triples match against Madeira and went down 53-35. There was rink success for Honiton with R Rogers, T Williams and C Jacob, who won 17-14.

In a mixed friendly meeting with Topsham, Honiton were 51-36 winners, and, in this fixture, top rink honours went to D Luff, D Hawkins and M Bright, who won 18-10.

Devon Vice Presidents visited for a match against Honiton men that was certainly close encounter with honours ending all square ar 75-75.

Top rink honours for Honiton went to R Chapple, B Singleton, C Jacob and G Osborne, who won 27-17.

Last, but not least, for this latest round-up of news, the final fixture of the county-wide Foxlands League for the Honiton ladies saw them beaten 78-57 by Torquay United.