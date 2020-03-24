Honiton bowlers are runners-up in the South West Area Disability Bowls England Interclub competition

Competitors at the 2020 South West Area Disability Bowls England Interclub competition. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB Archant

Honiton Bowling Club hosted the South West Area Disability Bowls England Interclub competition, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Winners of the South West Area Disability Bowls England Interclub Competition from Plymouth Life Centre B team. (Left to right) Andy Dale, Rebecca Cox and Amy Brooks with Honiton BC president Joan Heard and match secretary Tony Tooley. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB Winners of the South West Area Disability Bowls England Interclub Competition from Plymouth Life Centre B team. (Left to right) Andy Dale, Rebecca Cox and Amy Brooks with Honiton BC president Joan Heard and match secretary Tony Tooley. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

The eight teams taking part were from Cornish club, Dunheved, Somerset-based Taunton Deane, three teams from Plymouth Life Centre and the host club, Honiton.

The format for the competition was that the teams were divided into two groups of four playing against each other.

Each of the three matches played by the team consisted of eight ends, with a time limit on the action of one-and-a-quarter-hours.

The teams banked two points for a win and one for a draw.

(Left to right) Les Crook, Marion Baxter and Kevin Vernon from Honiton runners up of the South West Area Disability Bowls England Interclub competition. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB (Left to right) Les Crook, Marion Baxter and Kevin Vernon from Honiton runners up of the South West Area Disability Bowls England Interclub competition. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

That all led to the winner of group A meeting with winner of group B in the final with the respective group runners-up meeting to determine who finished third and fourth.

After a terrific day of action the two finalists were Plymouth Life Centre B team, comprising of Andy Dale, Rebecca Cox and Amy Brooks against the Honiton team of Marion Baxter, Les Crook and Kevin Vernon.

It was Plymouth who emerged with the honours as they won the final 6-3.

The match between Taunton Deane and Dawlish proved to be close with the teams drawn after eight ends so an extra end was played to decide third and fourth place and this ended with a 7-6 win for Taunton Deane so the Somerset side took third place with the South Devon team fourth.

The competition this year was generously sponsored by Select Windows.

Disability Bowls England would welcome a sponsor for the 2021 competition which would cover rink fees and individual trophies for the bowlers.

There was a mixed friendly played at Honiton with the visitors being Wellington and, during the match there was a ‘hot shot’ scored by the Honiton rink of L Crook, M Bright and D Hillyear, who went on to win their rink by an impressive score of 35 shots to six.