Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton bowlers book Devon Triples final berth at Kingsley

PUBLISHED: 11:35 03 April 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Honiton’s Devon County men’s triples meeting with Madeira proved to be an exciting game, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The Honiton team of Garry Osborne, Steve Coles and Ian Veitch were 21 shots to 18 up on Maderia going into the last end.

With Madeira only able to get two shots on the last end, this means the Honiton team (21-20) will go through to the final match to be played at Kingsley on April 14.

A Devon County Ladies’ Patrons match was held at Honiton and it saw the home ladies play against ladies from Budleigh, ISCA, Seaton and South Hams. The final score, after an afternoon of terrific bowls, was Honiton 56, DCLP 62. This friendly match was rounded off by tea and cakes provided by Honiton and served by Barry and Garry Adam.

Garry Osborne assisted with the draw, which raised £48.00 for Devon Freewheelers.

In the final ladies’ friendly fixture of the season, at home to Sidmouth, Honiton enjoyed a 54-37 success with the home top rink honours going to Berry Maynard, Sharon Kenny and Rita Barwick (21-5).

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff ladies’ annual match success for the captain’s team

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowlers book Devon Triples final berth at Kingsley

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Good response to Dorset knife amnesty

Lyme Regis knife amnsety. Picture: Getty Images

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

AVR trio complete the Yeovil Half Marathon

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists