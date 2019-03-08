Honiton bowlers book Devon Triples final berth at Kingsley

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Honiton’s Devon County men’s triples meeting with Madeira proved to be an exciting game, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The Honiton team of Garry Osborne, Steve Coles and Ian Veitch were 21 shots to 18 up on Maderia going into the last end.

With Madeira only able to get two shots on the last end, this means the Honiton team (21-20) will go through to the final match to be played at Kingsley on April 14.

A Devon County Ladies’ Patrons match was held at Honiton and it saw the home ladies play against ladies from Budleigh, ISCA, Seaton and South Hams. The final score, after an afternoon of terrific bowls, was Honiton 56, DCLP 62. This friendly match was rounded off by tea and cakes provided by Honiton and served by Barry and Garry Adam.

Garry Osborne assisted with the draw, which raised £48.00 for Devon Freewheelers.

In the final ladies’ friendly fixture of the season, at home to Sidmouth, Honiton enjoyed a 54-37 success with the home top rink honours going to Berry Maynard, Sharon Kenny and Rita Barwick (21-5).