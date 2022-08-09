Honiton bowlers continue to thrive in local comps

Honiton Lacemakers played two matches in the Ladies Triples League. The first was against Crediton Yellow with Honiton winning (54 - 21). Top rink T Lambert, H Chambers, A Dredge (30 - 9).

The second match was against Ottery which was a very close match with Ottery just winning (31 - 30). The top rink for Honiton Y Williams, H Chambers, A Dredge (16 - 15).

In the Ladies Interclub Triples League, Honiton played Uffculme with Honiton winning (44 - 26). Y Williams, J Sherwood, Y Rayner, D Morley (26 - 13), B Maynard, T Lambert, A Dredge, S Evans (18 - 13).

The East of Exe League match saw Honiton visit rivals Feniton. Honiton won the match (64 - 57). Top rink R Rogers, D Courtney, H Chambers, A Dredge (24 -11).

In Mixed Friendly matches, Honiton defeated Lyme Regis, Chardstock and Seaton. Honiton Ladies also enjoyed friendly wins over Madeira and Sidmouth.