News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Honiton bowlers continue to thrive in local comps

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM August 9, 2022
Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn - Credit: Archant

Honiton Lacemakers played two matches in the Ladies Triples League. The first was against Crediton Yellow with Honiton winning (54 - 21). Top rink T Lambert, H Chambers, A Dredge (30 - 9).  

The second match was against Ottery which was a very close match with Ottery just winning (31 - 30). The top rink for Honiton Y Williams, H Chambers, A Dredge (16 - 15). 

In the Ladies Interclub Triples League, Honiton played Uffculme with Honiton winning (44 - 26). Y Williams, J Sherwood, Y Rayner, D Morley (26 - 13), B Maynard, T Lambert, A Dredge, S Evans (18 - 13). 

The East of Exe League match saw Honiton visit rivals Feniton.  Honiton won the match (64 - 57). Top rink R Rogers, D Courtney, H Chambers, A Dredge (24 -11). 

In Mixed Friendly matches, Honiton defeated Lyme Regis, Chardstock and Seaton. Honiton Ladies also enjoyed friendly wins over Madeira and Sidmouth. 

Bowls
Honiton News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police

Police warn of cowboy traders in the local area

Philippa Davies

person
The master plan for the Treasbeare Farm site 

Plans for new community on edge of Cranbrook could see more than 1,000...

Dan Wilkins

person
Judi Spears on board the re-dedicated Jimmy

Judi Spiers re-dedicates Pecorama train Jimmy

Dan Wilkins

person
The former Merchant House Antiques shop in Honiton High Street

Fresh application to convert antique shop into flats

Philippa Davies

person