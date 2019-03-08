Honiton bowlers edged out by visiting Bovey Tracey

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Members of Bovey Tracey Bowling Club visited Honiton this week to play a Mixed Friendly match, writes Joan Mackintosh.

It was a close match with Bovey Tracey just getting the edge with a winning score of 75 - 72. Top rink was T Williams, M Granger, D Hawkins and M Bright (21 - 13)

Honiton visited Axminster to play the second mixed friendly match of the week with Axminster winning (68 - 50). Top rink S Goodenough, G Osborne, B Maynard and H Chambers (21 - 18)

In the ladies and gents selected match the gents won over all (95 - 64). The top rink for the ladies Y Williams, D Hawkins, H Chambers and J Grant (23 - 19 and for the gents G Osborne, G Richards, K Vernon, S Coles (30 - 12)

Saturday afternoon saw members of the bowling club come together for an afternoon social bowling match after which they enjoyed a sausage and mash supper prepared by Tony and David Tooley.