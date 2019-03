Honiton bowlers edged out by visiting Madeira

Archant

The past week was a quiet one for the Honiton bowlers.

As the 2018/19 indoor season draws to a close just the one friendly was played last week.

It was a men’s friendly against visiting Madeira that the Exmouth-based side won 60-51.

There was some Honiton success in the fixture with the rink of G Osborne, D Young and C Jacob, winning 21-15.