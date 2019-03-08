Advanced search

Honiton bowlers enjoy Presentation Day

PUBLISHED: 08:37 27 September 2019

Presentation Day for the Outdoor Competitions 2019 was held at Honiton Bowling Club on Saturday, writes Joan Mackintosh.

After all the presentations were completed the members and guests enjoyed a lovely meal prepared by Tony and David Tooley. To thank Honiton Bowling Club for all the hard work and support they gave during the 2018 - 2019 indoor season, Julie Grant, Past President of Devon County Ladies' Indoor Bowling Association, presented the club with a weather vane in the form of a lady and gent bowler.

The indoor season for the club starts on September 23.

If you are interested in taking up bowling, we offer no-obligation coaching sessions with our qualified coaches and the loan of equipment to get you started. Phone 07486 865047 or email joinhonitonbowlingclub.co.uk

