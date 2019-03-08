Honiton bowlers enjoy visit to Dursley, Gloucestershire

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 20:33 08 September 2019

Honiton Bowling Club on their trip to Dursley in Glocestershire. Picture HBC

Archant

Following a chance meeting whilst on holiday between Ken Clarke and a member of Dursley Bowls Club from Gloucestershire, a coach trip was arranged for the first day of September to take Honiton bowlers to Dursley to play a friendly.

What transpired was a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon, one that ended with the home side securing a 98-81 success.

At half-time, the number two position was split to allow all players to partake in the match.

The top rink on the day for Honiton was the one of J Granger, M Parsons / K Clarke, G Richards and T Williams, who won 22-17.

Dursley provided a superb meal afterwards, and a welcome return match will be arranged during the 2020 outdoor season.

Bridport visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly triples match and it proved to be a close contest with the visitors taking the honours by a margin of just two shots, 63-61.

Top rink honours for Honiton went to M Critchley, D Hawkins, C James (24-9)

Honiton were on the road last week for a couple of mixed friendly matches. The first saw them travel to Phear Park in Exmouth where Honiton enjoyed a 62-49 success. There was a 'tie' for top rink honours at Phear Park with Y Williams, M Granger and D Courtney, winning 15-10 while the rink of G Osborne, C Morfey and M Parsons, won 16-11.

The second trip was to Bradninch where Honiton were beaten 69-48 with the top Honiton rink the one of M Critchley, M Granger, K Clarke (17-12).

