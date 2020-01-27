Honiton bowlers enjoy winning visit to Budleigh

There were three Honiton away mixed friendlies played in the past week with the first being a visit Exonia where the home side won 62-41.

That was followed by a trip to Budleigh where Honiton won 34-21 and the top rink honours in this fixture went to T Linsdell, D Hawkins and B Randall, who won 23-8.

The third of the three friendly matches saw a team travel across to Sidmouth where the home side won 55-41. At Sidmouth the top Honiton rink, with a 16-13 success, were R Sennitt, R Vincent and B Randall.

In one other game last week, the Devon County Ladies came to Honiton to play a friendly match and they departed having won 76-63 with top rink honours going to J Broom, J Mackintosh, M Bright and S Evans, who won 18-13.