Honiton bowlers help captain Yvonne enjoy a special day

Honiton bowlers that took part in the lady Captain's Day friendly match. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB Archant

As the 2019 outdoor season draws to a close members of Honiton Bowling Club helped captain Yvonne Williams celebrate a what has been a busy and successful season, writes Joan Mackintosh.

On a very sunny afternoon everyone enjoyed a very friendly match which was followed by a cream tea organised by the Captain with the help of Tony and David Tooley.

In other friendly matches played over the past week, Bradninch travelled from their Mid Devon home and were beaten 65-53 with the top home rink honours going to M Critchley, D Hawkins and M Parsons (22-14).

The other visitors were Ottery St Mary who departed having won the contest 99-81. In this match the top home rink was the one of V Kille, D Hawkins and J Smith (26-18).