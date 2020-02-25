Honiton bowlers impress in County Lane meeting with Isca

Honiton bowlers have been busy over the past few weeks despite the stormy weather, writes Joan Mackintosh.

First up there was a County Lane fixture for the ladies, who were in action against Isca and they managed to bank six points to the four that Isca took with Honiton winning the match 76-63 with the top rink honours going to the rink of J Richardson, V Kille and C Armitage, who won 32-12.

That was followed by another county competition fixture, this time a Foxlands meeting with Plymouth, but the outcome was not so good, for Honiton lost 100-66 and so banked just two points to the eight taken by Plymouth. The top Honiton rink was that of B Maynard, A Hillyear, P Whitworth and Y Rayner who won 25-17.

Honiton ladies were then in action in a national Mason competition match against Isca, but this one the Exeter-based side won 37-25.

A mixed friendly was played against visiting Feniton and this proved to be a close encounter in which honours ended even at 49-49. The top rink honours in this match went to M Tyne, M Granger, D Broughton and G Osborne, who won 23-10.

Next up came a visit from touring side West Berkshire who arrived to contest a mixed friendly that Honiton won by 79 shots to 47.

The top home rink honours went to M Tyne, R Sennitt, V Kille and A Hillyear, who won 30-9.

Honiton ladies then made the trip across to Axminster where they contested a friendly meeting that ended in a 40-35 Honiton success.

Top rink honours were claimed by B Maynard, E Fielding, M Bright and G Hawke, who won 27-12.