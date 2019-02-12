Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton bowlers impress in national competitions

PUBLISHED: 12:16 26 February 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

This last week has been busy for the Honiton bowlers playing in The National Championship, Area 18, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Playing in the National Family Pairs, Honiton duo Malcolm Seaborne and Judith Broom won a close encounter 17-16, defeating Plymouth pairing S and K Thompson and so Malcolm and Judith are through to the finals on a date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Honiton trio Berry Maynard, Carol Binmore and Sue Evans won their National Ladies’ triples semi-final and they are now in the final which is being played this coming Saturday (March 2) at a venue yet to be announced. The Devon County Ladies Indoor Bowling semi-finals were hosted by Honiton on the final weekend of February.

Julie Grant and Sue Evans won their Ladies’ County Pairs match 18-14, defeating Plymouth pair Jean Roach and Val Lander. They now face a final against Mid Devon duo G Callaghan and M Robertson on a date to be determined in March. In the County Men’s Triples match played at Honiton, Steve Coles, Garry Osborne and Ian Veitch won a very close and exiting game against a team from Torbay, beating them 20-17 and will now contest the semi-finals of this competiton. In other action, Honiton men played a friendly against Madeira, but it was a match that went the way of the Exmouth-based side, who won 60-51. The top Honiton rink was the one G Osborne, D Young, C Jacob, who won 21-15. There were three Mixed Friendly matches played at Honiton over the past week. First up, a triples meeting with Topsham that Honiton won 63-49. There were joint top rinks for Honiton: E Fielding, T Cox and S Howell (19-10) M Critchley, G Kile and H Chambers (19-10).

Bovey Tracey were beaten 90-50 with the top rinks: J Granger, J Mitchell, B Mackintosh and A Hillyear and T Linsdell, F Dart, J Sharman and G Osborne, with both rinks winning 24-9.

Honiton lost 81-67 to Ottery St Mary with the top Honiton rink the one of J Broom, M Granger, H Chambers, M Vessey, who won 19-7.

Most Read

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Most Read

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Finn at the double as Tigers net clean sheet away success

Connor Swingler and Luke Finn celebrate an Axminster Town goal. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Chard veterans well beaten by well-drilled Torbay Sharks

Honiton rugby action

Honiton bowlers impress in national competitions

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists