Honiton bowlers impress in national competitions

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

This last week has been busy for the Honiton bowlers playing in The National Championship, Area 18, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Playing in the National Family Pairs, Honiton duo Malcolm Seaborne and Judith Broom won a close encounter 17-16, defeating Plymouth pairing S and K Thompson and so Malcolm and Judith are through to the finals on a date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Honiton trio Berry Maynard, Carol Binmore and Sue Evans won their National Ladies’ triples semi-final and they are now in the final which is being played this coming Saturday (March 2) at a venue yet to be announced. The Devon County Ladies Indoor Bowling semi-finals were hosted by Honiton on the final weekend of February.

Julie Grant and Sue Evans won their Ladies’ County Pairs match 18-14, defeating Plymouth pair Jean Roach and Val Lander. They now face a final against Mid Devon duo G Callaghan and M Robertson on a date to be determined in March. In the County Men’s Triples match played at Honiton, Steve Coles, Garry Osborne and Ian Veitch won a very close and exiting game against a team from Torbay, beating them 20-17 and will now contest the semi-finals of this competiton. In other action, Honiton men played a friendly against Madeira, but it was a match that went the way of the Exmouth-based side, who won 60-51. The top Honiton rink was the one G Osborne, D Young, C Jacob, who won 21-15. There were three Mixed Friendly matches played at Honiton over the past week. First up, a triples meeting with Topsham that Honiton won 63-49. There were joint top rinks for Honiton: E Fielding, T Cox and S Howell (19-10) M Critchley, G Kile and H Chambers (19-10).

Bovey Tracey were beaten 90-50 with the top rinks: J Granger, J Mitchell, B Mackintosh and A Hillyear and T Linsdell, F Dart, J Sharman and G Osborne, with both rinks winning 24-9.

Honiton lost 81-67 to Ottery St Mary with the top Honiton rink the one of J Broom, M Granger, H Chambers, M Vessey, who won 19-7.