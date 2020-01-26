Honiton bowlers impress in recent Friday friendly encounters

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The Honiton Bowlers have had good results in recent mixed friendly home matches, writes Joan Mackintosh.

A visit from Ottery resulted in a 73-65 home success with then top Honiton rink being the one of J Mackintosh, B Cann, J Broom and D Hawkins, who won 20-15.

The match between Honiton and Isca proved to be a much loser affair with Honiton coming out on top by a margin of a single shot with top rink honours going to M Tyne, B Cann, G Osborne, with their 30-9 success.

Next up saw a visit from Nomads who were beaten 113-48 with the top home rink the one of J Mitchell, C Jacob and T Cox, who also scored a hot shot during their 43-8 win.

Honiton ladies visited Sidmouth to play a friendly match that proved to be a exciting match with the final score being53-52 with the top rink honours going to J Granger, D Hawkins and H Chambers, who won 19-16.

The ladies have also been in action recently in both national and Devon county competition.

In the national Mason Trophy, Torbay were toppled 42-25 with the top Honiton rink being the one of C Barradell, D Hawkins, H Chambers, P Whitworth, who won 24-6. That success means that Honiton now play the next round against Isca on February 14.

In the Lane County match against Plymouth, Honiton banked eight points to the two taken by Plymouth thanks to an overall 76-35 success. In this home and away meeting, the top home rink was the one of R Sennitt, D Courtney and C Binmore, who won 27-3.

The away rink honours went to the Honiton trio C Ballum, M Parsons and M Bright, who won 29-8.

Last, but not least, in a County Foxlands match, Honiton lost to Madeira, 78-81 with Honiton winning on three rinks with top rink honours going to Y Williams, R Veitch, D Hawkins, H Chambers, who won 20-14.