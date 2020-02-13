Advanced search

Honiton bowlers in fine form as all friendly matches are won

PUBLISHED: 11:10 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 13 February 2020

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowlers were on top form during the past week, winning all five matches that they were involved in, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Taunton Vivary visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly that Honiton won by 45 shots to 26.

The top rink honours for the home team went to D Roberts, M Granger, R Chapple and A Hillyear, who won 22-12.

In the second mixed friendly meeting, Chardstock provided the visiting opposition and this one was won by Honiton 94-47 with top rink honours going to rink of E Richardson, J Broom, B Cann and G Osborne, who claimed an emphatic 32-6 success.

Honiton ladies played two friendly triples matches at home. The first was against Axminster and it produced a 56-41 Honiton success with top rink honours going to Y Williams, J Broom and H Chambers, who won 24-10.

Next up was a meeting with Madeira that saw Honiton win 58-41 with the top rink honours going to E Fielding, J Broom and M Bright, who won 24-13.

The Honiton men were also in action and they travelled to Sidmouth to contest a friendly triples match that they won 72-36 with the top rink honours going to R Chapple, D Young and G Osborne, who won 26-9.

