Honiton bowlers in fine form as all friendly matches are won
PUBLISHED: 11:10 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 13 February 2020
Archant
Honiton bowlers were on top form during the past week, winning all five matches that they were involved in, writes Joan Mackintosh.
Taunton Vivary visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly that Honiton won by 45 shots to 26.
The top rink honours for the home team went to D Roberts, M Granger, R Chapple and A Hillyear, who won 22-12.
In the second mixed friendly meeting, Chardstock provided the visiting opposition and this one was won by Honiton 94-47 with top rink honours going to rink of E Richardson, J Broom, B Cann and G Osborne, who claimed an emphatic 32-6 success.
Honiton ladies played two friendly triples matches at home. The first was against Axminster and it produced a 56-41 Honiton success with top rink honours going to Y Williams, J Broom and H Chambers, who won 24-10.
Next up was a meeting with Madeira that saw Honiton win 58-41 with the top rink honours going to E Fielding, J Broom and M Bright, who won 24-13.
The Honiton men were also in action and they travelled to Sidmouth to contest a friendly triples match that they won 72-36 with the top rink honours going to R Chapple, D Young and G Osborne, who won 26-9.