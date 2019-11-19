Advanced search

Honiton bowlers in fine form with wins over Ottery and Wellington

PUBLISHED: 11:46 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 19 November 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Honiton bowlers played a couple of mixed friendlies with matches against Ottery St Mary and Wellington, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The first saw Ottery visit and this was won by Honiton with an 86-81 score line.

The top rink honours went to T Linsdell, B Cann, D Hawkins and G Osborne, who won 24-17.

Next up, Honiton defeated visiting Wellington 99-47 with the top rink being the one of J Granger, B Cann, D Hawkins, who were emphatic 36-12 winners.

There was also action for the Honiton ladies who contested a Lanes fixture against Axminster.

Honiton were in fine form and they won by 57 shots to 37 and the top rink honours went to D Luff, B Hallowes and S Kenny, who won 24-5.

There was also a ladies' county match against Sidmouth that saw Honiton edged out by a margin of just four shots, losing 78-74.

The top Honiton rink was the one of B Maynard, A Hillyear and J Sherwood, who won 24-13.

A team from the Devon Masonic visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly match which resulted in a 74-39 win for the home team.

In this match the top rink was the one of R Lowman, D Hawkins and H Chambers, who won 32-5.

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pearse is spot on as Feniton win well at Colyton

Cooke stars as Honiton 2nds are beaten by Topsham 2nds

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowlers in fine form with wins over Ottery and Wellington

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Senior success for Williams, Boehm and Tunnicliffe

Golf club and ball

Honiton Rhinos U12s net super sponsorship from Red Homes Estate Agents

The Honiton RFC Under-12 team in their smart new waterproof tops courtesy of generous sponsorship from Red Homes Estate Agents. Picture HONITON RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists