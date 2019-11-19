Honiton bowlers in fine form with wins over Ottery and Wellington

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Honiton bowlers played a couple of mixed friendlies with matches against Ottery St Mary and Wellington, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The first saw Ottery visit and this was won by Honiton with an 86-81 score line.

The top rink honours went to T Linsdell, B Cann, D Hawkins and G Osborne, who won 24-17.

Next up, Honiton defeated visiting Wellington 99-47 with the top rink being the one of J Granger, B Cann, D Hawkins, who were emphatic 36-12 winners.

There was also action for the Honiton ladies who contested a Lanes fixture against Axminster.

Honiton were in fine form and they won by 57 shots to 37 and the top rink honours went to D Luff, B Hallowes and S Kenny, who won 24-5.

There was also a ladies' county match against Sidmouth that saw Honiton edged out by a margin of just four shots, losing 78-74.

The top Honiton rink was the one of B Maynard, A Hillyear and J Sherwood, who won 24-13.

A team from the Devon Masonic visited Honiton to play a mixed friendly match which resulted in a 74-39 win for the home team.

In this match the top rink was the one of R Lowman, D Hawkins and H Chambers, who won 32-5.