Honiton bowlers in fine Top Club victory at Topsham

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton bowlers were in fine form when they visited Topsham to contest a national Top Club match, writes Joan Mackintosh.

There was Honiton success in three of the four disciplines with a 21-18 win for C Binmore in the four-wood singles; Y Williams, D Hawkins and H Chambers enjoyed an 18-8 win in the triples and B Maynard, J Heard, T Lambert and J Sherwood were 24-14 winners in the fours. The only reversal was a 22-17 loss in the pairs for Y Raynor and S Hiscocks.

Honiton ladies visited Sidmouth for a friendly triples match and they returned with a splendid 52-37 win. The top rink was the one of V Kille, J Mackintosh, M Parsons, who won 21-8.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League Honiton A were 36-30 winners when they visited Seaton B with the top rink the one of D Summers, K Clarke, K Large, who won 24-12.

Last, but certainly not least for this latest report, Honiton played two mixed friendlies last week.

First up they entertained Nomads and a close encounter took place with Honiton winning 91-88 with the top rink being the one D Linley, C Morfey, D Courtney (23-9).

They then travelled to Tiverton Park where they won on four of the five rinks and overall by 101 shots to 61 with the top rink being that of R Rogers, D Summers and C James, who won 26-3.