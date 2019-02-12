Honiton bowlers in good form in win double over local teams

Honiton bowlers were in fine form in a brace of home friendly matches, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The first match, against Madeira, ended in a 59-48 success for Honiton with the top rink being the one of D Roberts, J Mitchell, M Parsons and G Osborne, who won 27-15.

In the second friendly, a mixed meeting with Budleigh Salterton, Honiton won 58-48.

In this match the top Honiton rink was the one of J Mackintosh, D Hawkins, J Smith, G Osborne, who won 18-15.