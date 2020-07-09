Advanced search

Honiton bowlers make a welcome return to the green

PUBLISHED: 11:27 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 09 July 2020

Honiton members Di Hawkins and Heather Chamber. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

In March the bowlers at Honiton saw the Coronavirus pandemic close down the indoor green before the end of the season, with no knowledge of when bowling could begin again, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton members Dick Summers and Yvonne Williams. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUBHoniton members Dick Summers and Yvonne Williams. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

However, even though the outdoor season could not start on time in April, green keeper Trevor Pipe and his trusty team, worked hard to keep the green in tip top condition.

When the government said that bowling could recommence, the committee went into action to put together the safety regulations for the members.

The first day of July heralded a return for members to the green and first into action were Yvonne Williams, Dick Summers, Heather Chamber and Di Hawkins.

For the time being, bowling will be on a roll-up basis and rinks do need to be booked in advance.

Booking can be done by members phoning Tony Tooley.

Look forward to seeing you there!

