Honiton bowlers make great start to new indoor campaign
PUBLISHED: 13:06 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 01 October 2019
Honiton Bowling Club has made a strong start to the new indoor season, writes Joan Mackintosh.
Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.
The opening mixed friendly of the new campaign was against visiting Ottery St Mary and Honiton won the match 93-58.
The top rink honours for Honiton went to C Morfey, D Hawkins, B Mackintosh and H Chambers, who won 32-11.
That match was followed by a second mixed friendly and a visit into Exeter to meet Exonia. Once again Honiton enjoyed a fine victory, winning 75-48 with top rink honours going to M Bright, B Mackintosh, R Barwick, K Clarke, who won 35-8.