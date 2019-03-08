Advanced search

Honiton bowlers make great start to new indoor campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:06 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 01 October 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Honiton Bowling Club has made a strong start to the new indoor season, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

The opening mixed friendly of the new campaign was against visiting Ottery St Mary and Honiton won the match 93-58.

The top rink honours for Honiton went to C Morfey, D Hawkins, B Mackintosh and H Chambers, who won 32-11.

That match was followed by a second mixed friendly and a visit into Exeter to meet Exonia. Once again Honiton enjoyed a fine victory, winning 75-48 with top rink honours going to M Bright, B Mackintosh, R Barwick, K Clarke, who won 35-8.

