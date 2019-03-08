Honiton bowlers net East of Exe League win over Seaton
PUBLISHED: 12:27 28 July 2019
Archant
Honiton bowlers played two friendly matches last week, writes Joan Mackintosh.
First up they hosted the Plymouth and District men's tour party and, after a weeks bowling, the visitors were certainly in fine form as they won the match 108 shots to 79.
The rink honours for Honiton went to V Kille, D Linley, J Mackintosh, G Stafrace, 17-14.
The other match was a mixed friendly at home to Tiverton Park and Honiton won this one 88-65 with the top rink being: R Richards, A Hamilton, R Vincent, 24-13.
There was also East of Exe League action with a visit from Seaton that Honiton won 88-52 with success on all four rinks.
In this match the top rink honours went to: M Critchley, J Smith, G Richards, T Lambert, 31-6.
The Honiton A team saw Exeter & District Over-60s League action when they travelled to Feniton where they lost narrowly, going down by just three shots at 30-27. They did bank two points for their efforts with the top rink honours going to R Rogers, M Seaborne and T Pipe.