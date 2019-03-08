Honiton bowlers net East of Exe League win over Seaton

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:27 28 July 2019

Honiton action from the meeting with Plymouth and District men's tour party. Picture HBC

Honiton bowlers played two friendly matches last week, writes Joan Mackintosh.

First up they hosted the Plymouth and District men's tour party and, after a weeks bowling, the visitors were certainly in fine form as they won the match 108 shots to 79.

The rink honours for Honiton went to V Kille, D Linley, J Mackintosh, G Stafrace, 17-14.

The other match was a mixed friendly at home to Tiverton Park and Honiton won this one 88-65 with the top rink being: R Richards, A Hamilton, R Vincent, 24-13.

There was also East of Exe League action with a visit from Seaton that Honiton won 88-52 with success on all four rinks.

In this match the top rink honours went to: M Critchley, J Smith, G Richards, T Lambert, 31-6.

The Honiton A team saw Exeter & District Over-60s League action when they travelled to Feniton where they lost narrowly, going down by just three shots at 30-27. They did bank two points for their efforts with the top rink honours going to R Rogers, M Seaborne and T Pipe.

