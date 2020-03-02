Honiton bowlers show terrific form in run of friendly match successes

The past week was a busy one for Honiton bowlers, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The Lacemakers County Top Club semi-finals took place at Honiton and the first of the two matches was the morning meeting between Sidmouth and Madeira [Exmouth].

It proved to be a close contest with Madeira taking the honours in the singles, pairs and triples while Sidmouth won the two-wood singles and the fours which all added up to an overall 3-2 success for Madeira, who now progress through to the county final.

The second semi-final was between the home side and Torquay United.

Once again it was a close encounter with the outcome not decided until the final wood of the contest had been delivered!

Honiton took the honours in the pairs, tripels and fours and Torquay won both the singles and the two-wood singles.

Honiton will not meet Madeira on Sunday, March 22, with a 1.30pm start with the winners landing the title of being Top Club in Devon for 2020.

The Honiton men were also involved in a close contest when they entertained Madeira and took the honours by a single shot at 55-54.

The top rink honours for Honiton went to the rink ofvR Chapple, B Cann, G Osborne, who won 26-11.

Madeira were back at Honiton for a mixed friendly and once again there was home success with the final score being 64-46. The top rink honours went to L Crook, V Kille, M Parsons, M Bright.

Honiton bowlers visited Exonia for a mixed friendly and secured another success, winning 60-43. In this match the top rink honours went to T Linsdell, S Goodenough, R Bland, who won 25-5.

As the indoor season draws to a close next weekend (March 7 and 8), it is County Finals time and this year's finals are being played at Mid Devon Bowls Club which is based in Tiverton.

Competing that weekend from Honiton will be Yvonne Rayner in the Champion of Champions Singles and Chris Barradell and Yvonne Williams will be in action in the two-wood singles.

A busy weekend of action at Tiverton will also see teams competing from all over Devon - Madeira, Plymouth, Mid Devon, Torbay and Isca.