Honiton bowlers too hot for visiting Topsham
PUBLISHED: 11:03 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 20 March 2019
Archant
There was limited action for Honiton bowlers last week as the indoor campaign draws to a close and thoughts turn to the outdoor game, writes Julie Mackintosh.
There was a visit from Topsham, who arrived at Honiton to contest a triples mixed friendly. Honiton bowlers proved to be in exceptional form on the day as they won 114-33.
The top home rink, winning by the emphatic score of 47-4, was the one of C Stafrace, D Hawkins and G Osborne (47 - 4).
The Honiton men were in action in a friendly meeting with visiting Devon Vice Presidents Association. This proved to be a close contest, one won by the visitors with the margin of victory being three shots, 64-61.
The top Honiton rink was the one R Chapple, F Dart, T Williams and S Coles, who won 20-12.