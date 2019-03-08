Advanced search

Honiton bowlers too hot for visiting Topsham

PUBLISHED: 11:03 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 20 March 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There was limited action for Honiton bowlers last week as the indoor campaign draws to a close and thoughts turn to the outdoor game, writes Julie Mackintosh.

There was a visit from Topsham, who arrived at Honiton to contest a triples mixed friendly. Honiton bowlers proved to be in exceptional form on the day as they won 114-33.

The top home rink, winning by the emphatic score of 47-4, was the one of C Stafrace, D Hawkins and G Osborne (47 - 4).

The Honiton men were in action in a friendly meeting with visiting Devon Vice Presidents Association. This proved to be a close contest, one won by the visitors with the margin of victory being three shots, 64-61.

The top Honiton rink was the one R Chapple, F Dart, T Williams and S Coles, who won 20-12.

