Honiton Bowls Club duo presented with County Pairs Trophy at Association Dinner

PUBLISHED: 12:02 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 25 April 2019

Bowls

Bowls

Archant

The last weekend of the indoor bowling season finished with an exciting match between Honiton and Exonia in the final of the Devon County indoor men’s triples, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton lost out to Exonia 21-20 after an extra end with the score tied at 20-20. After a good start from Honiton, Exonia took 20 -14 lead with four ends to play, but Honiton didn't give up and won the last four ends to force an extra end to decide the game.

However, Ian Veitch, Steve Coles, and Garry Osborne couldn't get the last bowl in to win the game in a extremely good final.

At the Devon Ladies Indoor Bowling Association Dinner, Julie Grant and Christine Barradell, from Honiton, were presented with the County Pairs Trophy.

Back at Honiton, the presentations were made with regard to the Honiton Bowls Club indoor campaign. The presentation followed another splendid luncheon.

In terms of who received what trophy: Ladies' Kitty cup, Y Rayner; Gigg men's singles, T Pipe; Heard two-wood singles, B Singleton; Pipe Open Singles, G Stafrace; Nex Trophy, P Barradell; Harris Trophy, J Baker; Mees men's pairs, T Williams and Trevor Pipe; Ladies' pairs, Judith Broom and M Bright; Davies Cup for mixed pairs, H Chambers and K Clarke; Westbrook two-wood pairs, C Armitage and G Mettam.

