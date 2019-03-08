Honiton Bowls Club Evans Ladies Pairs joy for Richards and Lambert
PUBLISHED: 13:28 27 August 2019
Archant
Honiton ladies travelled to Seaton to play an Over-50s League match, writes Joan Mackintosh.
The fixture, against Seaton Reds, saw Honiton win on both rinks and bank six points for their efforts.
The top rink honours went to; Y Williams, H Chambers and J Sherwood, who won 20-18.
Honiton men's A team banked just two points from their Over-60s Triples League visit to Budleigh where they went down 48-32 with the top Honiton rink the one of T Tooley, M Seaborne and T Pipe.
A strong team from Brixham travelled to Honiton to contest a mixed friendly and the visitors won 79-65.
For Honiton, the top rink was the one of M Critchley, M Richards, M Bright and D Courtney, who drew 18-all.
Last Saturday saw the first day of the club's outdoor finals weekend.
There was a splendid match played out for the Evans Ladies Pairs with the contest not decided until the very last end where the duo of J Richards and T Lambert gained two shots to edge out J Granger and D Courtney, winning 17-15.
The other finals and the winners were: Dimond Next Pairs - M Dart and G Stafrace; Hoskins Men's Singles - T Pipe; Ladies Singles - Y Raynor; Marshall Handicap - G Richards; and the Rice Bowl Handicap - T Lambert.