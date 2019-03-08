Honiton Bowls Club Evans Ladies Pairs joy for Richards and Lambert

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:28 27 August 2019

Marshall Handicap finalists G Richards and R Richards. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Marshall Handicap finalists G Richards and R Richards. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Archant

Honiton ladies travelled to Seaton to play an Over-50s League match, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Rice Bowl handicap finalists T Lambert and J Richards. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUBRice Bowl handicap finalists T Lambert and J Richards. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

The fixture, against Seaton Reds, saw Honiton win on both rinks and bank six points for their efforts.

The top rink honours went to; Y Williams, H Chambers and J Sherwood, who won 20-18.

Honiton men's A team banked just two points from their Over-60s Triples League visit to Budleigh where they went down 48-32 with the top Honiton rink the one of T Tooley, M Seaborne and T Pipe.

A strong team from Brixham travelled to Honiton to contest a mixed friendly and the visitors won 79-65.

Evans Ladies pairs finalists T Lambert, J Richards, J Granger, D Courtney. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUBEvans Ladies pairs finalists T Lambert, J Richards, J Granger, D Courtney. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

For Honiton, the top rink was the one of M Critchley, M Richards, M Bright and D Courtney, who drew 18-all.

Last Saturday saw the first day of the club's outdoor finals weekend.

There was a splendid match played out for the Evans Ladies Pairs with the contest not decided until the very last end where the duo of J Richards and T Lambert gained two shots to edge out J Granger and D Courtney, winning 17-15.

The other finals and the winners were: Dimond Next Pairs - M Dart and G Stafrace; Hoskins Men's Singles - T Pipe; Ladies Singles - Y Raynor; Marshall Handicap - G Richards; and the Rice Bowl Handicap - T Lambert.

The Hoskins Men’s singles finalist M Seaborne and T Pipe. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUBThe Hoskins Men’s singles finalist M Seaborne and T Pipe. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Ladies singles finalists C Binmore and Y Rayner. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUBLadies singles finalists C Binmore and Y Rayner. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

