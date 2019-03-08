Honiton Bowls Club plays host to Devon lady president’s final act of her year in office

Julie Grant’s term of office as the president of the Devon Ladies Indoor Bowling Association draw to a close after a successful and enjoyable year, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The last match took place at Julie’s home rink of Honiton when the ladies president’s team played against the Devon men’s president’s team.

Julie invited Joan Heard, Di Hawkins, Judith Broom and Berry Maynard from Honiton to play for her side and so assist in a victory on an afternoon with a win of 80 shots to 71.

An afternoon where fun was really the aim of the game was followed by an enjoyable high tea. A raffle in aid of Devon Freewheelers raised over £60.

The last match played in the ladies’ Wednesday morning Budleigh external league proved to be crucial in deciding who took the top honour.

Honiton ladies won their match against Axminster and so secured the top place in the league.

Throughout the indoor season several ladies had played in 12 matches to achieve this final honour.

The men’s friendly triples match saw Honiton go down 64 shots to 55 to Sidmouth. The top Honiton rink was the one of D Tooley, T Broughton, B Randall, who won 16-10.