Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton bowlers make winning start to 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:17 08 January 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

To launch their 2019 action, Honiton bowlers travelled to Budleigh Salterton to play a mixed friendly match, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton took the match honours courtesy of a 43-20 final score and the top rink for the winners was the one of T Linsdell, M Granger, Y Williams and G Osborne, who won 25-12.

There was Foxlands County League action for the Honiton ladies, who took on Mid Devon and defeated them by 84 shots to 42.

That gave Honiton eight of the 10 available points and the top rink was the one of R Hirons, H Morfey, J Heard and Y Rayner, who won 34-7.

The ladies were also in action in the national competition that is the Yetton Trophy.

After a terrific run in the competition, Honiton faced a last 16 fixture against Torquay United and it was the South Devon side that moved on into the quarter finals after they won the meeting 84-63.

The top Honiton rink was the one of Y Williams, A Hillyear, R Barwick and Sue Evans, who won 19-16.

Most Read

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

Flight expert says training is key to surviving light aircraft crash

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Town net point thanks to Dingle debut goal

Honiton at home to Ilfracombe. Ref mhsp 02 19TI 7922. Picture: Terry Ife

Churchward’s last gasp tries sees Honiton 2nds snatch victory from the jaws of defeat

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Pember crowned Axe Cliff Golf Club ‘Player of the Year’

Axe Cliff golfers Mick Swann and Rob Grove (right) either side of 2018 Player of the Year award winner Sid Pember. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Honiton bowlers make winning start to 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Town’s unbeaten run ended with defeat by Torridgeside

Action from the Axminster Town versus Torridgeside game at Tiger Way that the North Devon side won 3-1. Picture STEVE WAKELEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists