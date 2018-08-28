Honiton bowlers make winning start to 2019

Bowls.

To launch their 2019 action, Honiton bowlers travelled to Budleigh Salterton to play a mixed friendly match, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton took the match honours courtesy of a 43-20 final score and the top rink for the winners was the one of T Linsdell, M Granger, Y Williams and G Osborne, who won 25-12.

There was Foxlands County League action for the Honiton ladies, who took on Mid Devon and defeated them by 84 shots to 42.

That gave Honiton eight of the 10 available points and the top rink was the one of R Hirons, H Morfey, J Heard and Y Rayner, who won 34-7.

The ladies were also in action in the national competition that is the Yetton Trophy.

After a terrific run in the competition, Honiton faced a last 16 fixture against Torquay United and it was the South Devon side that moved on into the quarter finals after they won the meeting 84-63.

The top Honiton rink was the one of Y Williams, A Hillyear, R Barwick and Sue Evans, who won 19-16.