Honiton Breast Cancer Charity Brooch success for Jackie Seager

With golf being one of the few sports that can be played safely in these current times, Honiton Golf Club members are making the most of the reasonable weather while it lasts, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Although the course is softer than it has been due to some very wet weather over the last couple of weeks, it hasn’t stopped most enthusiasts from getting out on the fairways.

Most formal competitions have not been staged, but there are ‘Roll-up’ competitions being organised by the various sections on a regular basis.

The exception this last week was the ladies’ section, who traditionally play for the Breast Cancer Charity Brooch in October.

The format is a Stableford in each of the three divisions.

Although the sun was shining at times there was a cold wind to contend with, particularly on the early holes and the eighth and ninth, which are exposed to winds from the North, but in the shelter of the trees it was much warmer.

The regular names in each division were, as usual taking the honours.

In Silver Division, it was Jackie Seager who took the honours with a birdie and no fewer than eight pars in her round to score 35 points.

Second place went to Olwen Eaton with 32 and third was Jayne Jackson with 30.

In Bronze One, the winner was Brenda Hyde, who had five pars, with 31 points. Second was Liz Rogers with 29 points and edged into third, also scoring 29 points, was Cathy Pawley.

In Bronze Two the honours went to Sheila Palmer with 30 points.

The runner-up, with 27 points, was Linda Read and third, with 25 points, was Vera Richardson.