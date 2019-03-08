Advanced search

Honiton Calf joy for Alfie Gibbins

PUBLISHED: 12:09 18 April 2019

Honiton RC members at the Honiton Calf meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton RC members at the Honiton Calf meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

The Honiton Running Club Calf is open to youngsters of nine years and over and is approximately one-and-three-quarters of a mile in length, although younger children are allowed if they run with an adult, writes Judy Davey.

It follows the same route as the Hippo until coming out of Combe Woods when the Calf runners are sent back to base. This year it was decided that the river was too deep, so they were directed back on the road. HRC's own Alfie Gibbins won the race in 11 minutes and 13 seconds with Finlay Downes coming second in 11:20.

Sam Eyre of AVR came third in 11:22.

The first girl back was Lauren Carr in 12:48, second girl was HRC's Piper Leisk in 13:09 and third, also from HRC, was Maicey Bennett in 13:13. Jemima Daly came 14th in 13:25, winning her category.

Other HRC runners were: Jacob Holland, 6th, 12:19; Ben Matthews, 8th, 12:25; Charlie Wheeler, 9th, 12:32; Ben Totten, 10th, 12:48; Jonathan Triner, 15th, 13:30; Max Spiller, 16th, 13:45; Amber McDermott, 20th, 14:07; Ella Spiller, 23rd, 14:41; Maddie Knight, 25th, 15:34; Skye Symons, 26th, 15:54; Mason Peek, 32nd, 16:28; Emily Pepper, 34th, 17:27.

There were 37 finishers. The winning primary school team this year was Upottery.

Thanks to everyone for supporting the run and those who helped, including marshals and cake-makers and especially the land owners for allowing all those feet to trample their ground. Honiton's next event is the Ottery 10k on May 12.

Visit www.honitonrc.com for more information.

