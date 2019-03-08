Advanced search

Honiton Captain's Charity Open proves a huge hit

PUBLISHED: 10:36 12 June 2019

Captain’s Charity Open winners, Stover Golf Club duo Jackie Veale and Lucky Meldrum with Honiton captain Paul Borkowski. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Captain's Charity Open winners, Stover Golf Club duo Jackie Veale and Lucky Meldrum with Honiton captain Paul Borkowski. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

The annual Honiton Captain's Charity Open was held on the first Saturday of June, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Captain’s Charity Open Mary Goddard Shield winners Graham Charleton and Darren McCabe with Honiton captain Paul Borkowski. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUBCaptain’s Charity Open Mary Goddard Shield winners Graham Charleton and Darren McCabe with Honiton captain Paul Borkowski. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

There was a very good field of 120 players from near and far that took part on a day that was blessed with excellent weather while the course was certainly looking at its best.

However, upon their efforts 'on the course', both the captain and the vice-captain decided that, even though the course was presented so well for the day, 'there was not a good score out there' - though that sentiment was probably more a reflection of their own poor golf!

That's because, despite the pair's prediction there were indeed, some very good scored both from home and away teams and, to get into the prizes, you would have needed a minimum of 41 points!

It was a close contest with the top three teams all scoring 44 points and that meant countback being called into play to determine the eventual one-two-three.

Taking top spot with an incredible 24 point back nine were two ladies from Stover Golf Club, namely Jackie Veale and Lucky Meldrum.

Another of the 44 points, and the highest placed 'home team' and so winning the Mary Goddard Shield were Graham Charleton and Darren McCabe.

Third place went to Cyril Dann and Paul Webber. The nearest pins were won by one home player and one away player to keep things friendly, and the long drive, which was frankly incredible, leaving less than 100yds to the 18th, was won by Daniel Whitehurst from Tavistock.

Thanks to all who attended and also thanks for anyone who helped make this a great day, one which raised several hundred pounds for the captain's charity, Force Cancer Care.

