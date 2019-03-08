Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton club president Joan Hear launches new outdoor season

PUBLISHED: 20:45 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:45 28 April 2019

Honiotmn bowlers gather to welcome in a new outdoor season. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Honiotmn bowlers gather to welcome in a new outdoor season. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Archant

The opening day of a new outdoor season at Honiton Bowls Club was graced with glorious sunshine, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The first bowl was delivered by club president Joan Heard and there followed a spider competition, won by Tony Broughton, who got his wood closer to the hack than anyone else.

The bowlers then contested a friendly, and fun, match before tucking into an excellent cream tea.

The first friendly match of the season, due to take place at Crediton, was sadly cancelled owing to rain.

However, the weather played along and allowed a visiting team of bowlers from Chardstock to play a mixed friendly against Honiton and it was a match won by Chardstock, 61-48.

The top Honiton rink was the one of V Kile, M Granger and J Smith (18-10).

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dunkeswell Rovers march on after fine win at Bampton

Goal!

Honiton club president Joan Hear launches new outdoor season

Honiotmn bowlers gather to welcome in a new outdoor season. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Axminster bowlers start new season with win over Lyme Regis

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Ida’s book is a village best-seller

Ida at uplyme school in 1931 - she is on the second row from the front, third from right.

A nautical theme for Lyme Bay Chorale’s spring concert

Andrew Millington with Lyme Bay Chorale. Picture; Lyme Bay Chorale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists