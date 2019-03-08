Honiton club president Joan Hear launches new outdoor season

Honiotmn bowlers gather to welcome in a new outdoor season. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB Archant

The opening day of a new outdoor season at Honiton Bowls Club was graced with glorious sunshine, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The first bowl was delivered by club president Joan Heard and there followed a spider competition, won by Tony Broughton, who got his wood closer to the hack than anyone else.

The bowlers then contested a friendly, and fun, match before tucking into an excellent cream tea.

The first friendly match of the season, due to take place at Crediton, was sadly cancelled owing to rain.

However, the weather played along and allowed a visiting team of bowlers from Chardstock to play a mixed friendly against Honiton and it was a match won by Chardstock, 61-48.

The top Honiton rink was the one of V Kile, M Granger and J Smith (18-10).