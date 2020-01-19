Honiton Con D hold the high ground in the Colyton n& District Skittles League

A round-up of the latest matches in the Colyton & District Skittles League

Honiton Con D have opened up a lead at the top of the Colyton & District Skittles League.

It comes after the latest round of matches that saw Honiton Con D defeat Axminster Inn B 345-320.

Their win was made all the more important given that two of the sides chasing them for the Division One title, lost.

Cloakham A suffered a 384-355 defeat on their visit to Tuckers Arms B while, in the meeting of two of the sides battling away at the top end of the table, Axminster Con Cavaliers edged out Volunteer A in a close encounter, winning by a margin of five shots at 302-297.

Latest results

Division One

Cloakham B 376 (M Enticott 85), Gerrard B 354 (M Orsman 63); Axminster Con Cavaliers 302 (W Phillips 67), Volunteer A 297 (M Woollacott 54); Vine Nomads 343 (K Munt 61), Axminster Con A 356 (T Wellman 65); Colyton Club A 354 (G Hartnell, P Clode 61), Vine B 354 (R Blackmore 71); Tuckers Arms B 384 (P Strawbridge, M Batts 72), Cloakham A 355 (C Garner 67); Axminster Inn B 320 (A Churchill 58), Honiton Con D 345 (S Williams 62); Sidmouth FC Stones had a bye

Division Two

Dolphin Vikings 354 (P Cobbold 64), New Inn A 368 (R Webb 68); Red Lion Sidbury 393 (N Barrett 71), Colcombe Beerboys 366 (G Westlake 73); Harbour B 359 (C Hammett 70), Offwell A 352 (B Grant 74); Gerrard A 381 (D Hawkins 69), Honiton WMC B 363 (S Lapping 69); Lamb A 319 (S Elsworth 62), Sidbury Lions 297 (G Little 59); Vine A 323 (P Eveleigh 66), Mountbatten Whites 346 (P Bonetta 67); Eagle Tavern had a bye

Division Three

Volunteer B 327 (S Isaac 59), White Hart B 339 (G Binmore 61); Honiton Con A 358 (M Richards 66), Harbour A 358 (D Minchin 65); Heathfield Harts 392 (J Woollacott 86), Lamb Shanks 390 (T Boyland 76); Kingfisher A 295 (R Collier 62), Tuckers A 293 (S Eastburn 56); Honiton WMC A 362 (A Cardy 79), Rising Sun B 335 (A Downham, N Curton 62); Colcombe A had a bye and the Rising Sun A v Cloakham Wanderers card not yet receieved

Division Four

Offwell B 342 (Annie Riggs 60), Colcombe B 369 (V Wood 70); New Inn B 355 (S Davey 66), Honiton Con E 344 (M Joyce 66); Mountbatten ConArtists 344 (D Jones 62), Kingfisher B 303 (A Hurford 72); White Hart A 347 (H Parr 69), Seaton FC B 305 (D Park 60); Axe Cliff Swingers 380 (O Todd 72), Heathfield A 379 (R Evans 74); Kings Arms A and Tuckers Arms C both had byes

Division Five

Offwell Flyers 340 (M Glaeser, Eileen Glaeser 61), Hind HR 386 (C Willcox,P Pomeroy 79); Hook & Parrot 396 (P Kingua 78), Vine C 358 (Debbie Soan 68); Tuckers Arms D 393 (Annie Bennett 78), Beer Buffs 376 (J Gladstone 70); Millwey Misfits 350 (M Rockett 70), Kings Arms B 332 (M Ellis 75); Three Tuns Spares 332 (L Tudge 64), Dolphin Dolls 325 (Lucy Matherson 64); Colcombe Hopefuls 393 (L Foster 84), Sidmouth Arms Kings 385 (S Fuller 75)

Latest tables

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Honiton Con D 14 12 0 2 24

Volunteer A 14 9 1 4 19

Axe Con Cavs 14 9 0 5 18

Cloakham A 14 9 0 5 18

Axe Con A 14 8 0 6 16

Cloakham B 14 8 0 6 16

Tuckers Arms B 14 8 0 6 16

Vine B 14 7 1 6 15

Colyton Club A 14 5 1 8 11

Vine Nomads 13 5 0 8 10

Sidmouth FC Stones* 13 4 0 9 7

Axe Inn B 14 2 1 11 5

Gerrard B 14 2 0 12 4

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Red Lion Sidbury 14 11 1 2 23

Colcombe Beerboys 14 9 0 5 18

New Inn A 14 9 0 5 18

Offwell A 14 8 1 5 17

Gerrard A 13 8 0 5 16

Lamb A 14 8 0 6 16

Dolphin Vikings 14 7 0 7 14

Harbour B 14 7 0 7 14

Honiton WMC B 14 6 0 8 12

Sidbury Lions 14 5 2 7 12

Vine A 14 4 1 9 9

Mountbatten Whites 14 3 1 10 7

Eagle Tavern 13 2 0 11 4

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Harbour A 14 10 2 2 22

Kingfisher A 14 10 0 4 20

Tuckers Arms A 14 10 0 4 20

Heathfield Harts 14 8 0 6 16

Lamb Shanks 14 8 0 6 16

White Hart B 14 8 0 6 16

Honiton Con A 14 7 1 6 15

Volunteer B 13 6 1 6 13

Rising Sun B 14 6 0 8 12

Honiton WMC A 14 5 0 9 10

Cloakham Wanderers 13 4 0 9 8

Rising Sun A 13 3 0 10 6

Colcombe A 13 2 0 11 4

Division 4 P W D L Pts

Honiton Con E 13 11 0 2 22

Mountbatten ConArtists 13 11 0 2 22

New Inn 13 9 0 4 18

Kings Arms A 12 6 1 5 13

Axe Cliff Swingers 13 6 1 6 13

Seaton AFC B 13 6 0 7 12

Colcombe B 13 5 1 7 11

Heathfield A 12 5 0 7 10

Offwell Rejects 13 5 0 8 10

White Hart A 12 3 2 7 8

Kingfisher 13 4 0 9 8

Tuckers Arms C 12 2 1 9 5

Division 5 P W D L PTS

Millwey Misfits 13 12 0 1 24

Hind High rollers 13 11 0 2 22

Hook & Parrott 13 11 0 2 22

Beer Buffs 13 8 0 5 16

Three Tuns Spares 13 8 0 5 16

Dolphin Dolls 12 6 1 5 13

Colcombe Hopefuls 13 4 0 9 8

Offwell Flyers 13 4 0 9 8

Tuckers Arms D 12 3 1 8 7

Sidmouth Arms Kings12 3 0 9 6

Kings Arms B 13 3 0 10 6

Vine C 12 2 0 10 4