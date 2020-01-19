Advanced search

Honiton Con D hold the high ground in the Colyton n& District Skittles League

PUBLISHED: 14:13 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 19 January 2020

skittles generic picture

skittles generic picture

Archant

A round-up of the latest matches in the Colyton & District Skittles League

Honiton Con D have opened up a lead at the top of the Colyton & District Skittles League.

It comes after the latest round of matches that saw Honiton Con D defeat Axminster Inn B 345-320.

Their win was made all the more important given that two of the sides chasing them for the Division One title, lost.

Cloakham A suffered a 384-355 defeat on their visit to Tuckers Arms B while, in the meeting of two of the sides battling away at the top end of the table, Axminster Con Cavaliers edged out Volunteer A in a close encounter, winning by a margin of five shots at 302-297.

Latest results

Division One

Cloakham B 376 (M Enticott 85), Gerrard B 354 (M Orsman 63); Axminster Con Cavaliers 302 (W Phillips 67), Volunteer A 297 (M Woollacott 54); Vine Nomads 343 (K Munt 61), Axminster Con A 356 (T Wellman 65); Colyton Club A 354 (G Hartnell, P Clode 61), Vine B 354 (R Blackmore 71); Tuckers Arms B 384 (P Strawbridge, M Batts 72), Cloakham A 355 (C Garner 67); Axminster Inn B 320 (A Churchill 58), Honiton Con D 345 (S Williams 62); Sidmouth FC Stones had a bye

Division Two

Dolphin Vikings 354 (P Cobbold 64), New Inn A 368 (R Webb 68); Red Lion Sidbury 393 (N Barrett 71), Colcombe Beerboys 366 (G Westlake 73); Harbour B 359 (C Hammett 70), Offwell A 352 (B Grant 74); Gerrard A 381 (D Hawkins 69), Honiton WMC B 363 (S Lapping 69); Lamb A 319 (S Elsworth 62), Sidbury Lions 297 (G Little 59); Vine A 323 (P Eveleigh 66), Mountbatten Whites 346 (P Bonetta 67); Eagle Tavern had a bye

Division Three

Volunteer B 327 (S Isaac 59), White Hart B 339 (G Binmore 61); Honiton Con A 358 (M Richards 66), Harbour A 358 (D Minchin 65); Heathfield Harts 392 (J Woollacott 86), Lamb Shanks 390 (T Boyland 76); Kingfisher A 295 (R Collier 62), Tuckers A 293 (S Eastburn 56); Honiton WMC A 362 (A Cardy 79), Rising Sun B 335 (A Downham, N Curton 62); Colcombe A had a bye and the Rising Sun A v Cloakham Wanderers card not yet receieved

Division Four

Offwell B 342 (Annie Riggs 60), Colcombe B 369 (V Wood 70); New Inn B 355 (S Davey 66), Honiton Con E 344 (M Joyce 66); Mountbatten ConArtists 344 (D Jones 62), Kingfisher B 303 (A Hurford 72); White Hart A 347 (H Parr 69), Seaton FC B 305 (D Park 60); Axe Cliff Swingers 380 (O Todd 72), Heathfield A 379 (R Evans 74); Kings Arms A and Tuckers Arms C both had byes

Division Five

Offwell Flyers 340 (M Glaeser, Eileen Glaeser 61), Hind HR 386 (C Willcox,P Pomeroy 79); Hook & Parrot 396 (P Kingua 78), Vine C 358 (Debbie Soan 68); Tuckers Arms D 393 (Annie Bennett 78), Beer Buffs 376 (J Gladstone 70); Millwey Misfits 350 (M Rockett 70), Kings Arms B 332 (M Ellis 75); Three Tuns Spares 332 (L Tudge 64), Dolphin Dolls 325 (Lucy Matherson 64); Colcombe Hopefuls 393 (L Foster 84), Sidmouth Arms Kings 385 (S Fuller 75)

Latest tables

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Honiton Con D 14 12 0 2 24

Volunteer A 14 9 1 4 19

Axe Con Cavs 14 9 0 5 18

Cloakham A 14 9 0 5 18

Axe Con A 14 8 0 6 16

Cloakham B 14 8 0 6 16

Tuckers Arms B 14 8 0 6 16

Vine B 14 7 1 6 15

Colyton Club A 14 5 1 8 11

Vine Nomads 13 5 0 8 10

Sidmouth FC Stones* 13 4 0 9 7

Axe Inn B 14 2 1 11 5

Gerrard B 14 2 0 12 4

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Red Lion Sidbury 14 11 1 2 23

Colcombe Beerboys 14 9 0 5 18

New Inn A 14 9 0 5 18

Offwell A 14 8 1 5 17

Gerrard A 13 8 0 5 16

Lamb A 14 8 0 6 16

Dolphin Vikings 14 7 0 7 14

Harbour B 14 7 0 7 14

Honiton WMC B 14 6 0 8 12

Sidbury Lions 14 5 2 7 12

Vine A 14 4 1 9 9

Mountbatten Whites 14 3 1 10 7

Eagle Tavern 13 2 0 11 4

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Harbour A 14 10 2 2 22

Kingfisher A 14 10 0 4 20

Tuckers Arms A 14 10 0 4 20

Heathfield Harts 14 8 0 6 16

Lamb Shanks 14 8 0 6 16

White Hart B 14 8 0 6 16

Honiton Con A 14 7 1 6 15

Volunteer B 13 6 1 6 13

Rising Sun B 14 6 0 8 12

Honiton WMC A 14 5 0 9 10

Cloakham Wanderers 13 4 0 9 8

Rising Sun A 13 3 0 10 6

Colcombe A 13 2 0 11 4

Division 4 P W D L Pts

Honiton Con E 13 11 0 2 22

Mountbatten ConArtists 13 11 0 2 22

New Inn 13 9 0 4 18

Kings Arms A 12 6 1 5 13

Axe Cliff Swingers 13 6 1 6 13

Seaton AFC B 13 6 0 7 12

Colcombe B 13 5 1 7 11

Heathfield A 12 5 0 7 10

Offwell Rejects 13 5 0 8 10

White Hart A 12 3 2 7 8

Kingfisher 13 4 0 9 8

Tuckers Arms C 12 2 1 9 5

Division 5 P W D L PTS

Millwey Misfits 13 12 0 1 24

Hind High rollers 13 11 0 2 22

Hook & Parrott 13 11 0 2 22

Beer Buffs 13 8 0 5 16

Three Tuns Spares 13 8 0 5 16

Dolphin Dolls 12 6 1 5 13

Colcombe Hopefuls 13 4 0 9 8

Offwell Flyers 13 4 0 9 8

Tuckers Arms D 12 3 1 8 7

Sidmouth Arms Kings12 3 0 9 6

Kings Arms B 13 3 0 10 6

Vine C 12 2 0 10 4

Most Read

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Deadly ‘jellyfish’ washed up at Seaton

A Portuguese man o' war washed up on Seaton beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Tame jackdaw who has a fascination for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Most Read

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Deadly ‘jellyfish’ washed up at Seaton

A Portuguese man o' war washed up on Seaton beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Tame jackdaw who has a fascination for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Millwey Rise disappoint in home defeat at the hands of Feniton Reserves

Honiton Con D hold the high ground in the Colyton n& District Skittles League

skittles generic picture

Axminster bowlers make winning start to 2020 with four successive victories

Bowls

Ukulele group supports Seaton end of life nursing service

Phil Christmas (Wekulele), Rosie Dean (Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurse), Shirley Robinson (League trustee), Liz Livingstone (Hospiscare nurse), and Val Christmas (Wekulele). Picture: Lycia Moore.

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists