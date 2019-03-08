Advanced search

Honiton Coppers Group joy for Cathy Williams and Sue Langdon

PUBLISHED: 09:25 18 July 2019

The Honiton Coppers group played a 10-hole aggregate Stableford on what was a perfect summers afternoon, writes Ann Desmoulins.

An aggregate Stableford is adding two Stableford scores together on a two ball team going out in fours.

The winners of tinned biscuits were Cathy Williams and Sue Langdon and the runners-up, who received packets of shortbread, were group organiser Danusia White and Bob Underwood, just beating Julie Smalley and Geoff Stone.

