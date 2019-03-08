Honiton Coppers Group win for trio

Archant

The Honiton Coppers Group played a three-ball, better ball, one best Stableford to count over 10 holes, on Friday, another lovely day, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Winners of golf balls were: Neil Price, Monica Scovell and Sue Langdon with a score of 29. Julie Smalley, a newcomer to golf last year, and not on the prize winning team, scored a brilliant 22 points on her own over the 10 holes.

It won't be long before she brings her handicap down!