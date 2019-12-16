Honiton Coppers success for Marcia Bastin, Brian Hammond and Susan Armstrong

Members of the Honiton Golf Club Tuesday Mixed section enjoyingb their Christmas luncheon at the club. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

Once again the weather spoiled even the best laid plans at Honiton Golf Club last week, writes Ann Desmoulins.

In terms of the Tuesday Mixed, while the course looked wonderfully green, with rain threatening and a splendid Christmas lunch to follow, the decision was taken to cancel the golf and enjoy the lunch.

Yet another round of rain-soaked golf did not appeal!

Club caterer Emma and her team surpassed themselves and a marvellous repast was enjoyed by 35 of this sociable group. Fancy sweaters and some notable ties (one of them was musical) were on display and a very jolly time was had by all.

A draw was held for the prizes that would have been awarded for the golf.

In terms of the ladies' section, officially the latest competition was cancelled, but as the course remained open, some brave ladies plodded round in the drizzle for 14 holes.

The following day they also had their Christmas lunch and once again Emma stepped up to the task, providing a delicious spread.

There was a competition for the best Christmas sweater, which was won by Hilda Hoepelman, who pinned all her 'bling' to the sweater. She would have glittered in the dark!

The Honiton Coppers Group did manage to see some action on what was a windy, but dry day, weather wise.

The format was three-ball scramble with a curve ball thrown in!

All teed off and took best ball, but the player whose ball was selected had to stand aside while the other two played their ball! This format was repeated, but once on the green, everyone could have a go at the putt.

Scores were incredibly close as one-tenth of handicaps was deducted from the total score.

The winners were Marcia Bastin, Brian Hammond and Susan Armstrong with a score of 39.3.

The runners-up were Julie Smalley, Diane Rider and Liz Rogers with 39.8.

Last, but certainly not least, a very merry Christmas and a happy new year to one and all.