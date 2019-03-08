Advanced search

Honiton Corner Trophy success for Trevor Pipe and Yvonne Rayner

PUBLISHED: 19:16 01 September 2019

The Honiton Bowls Club Webb Open Singles finalists Colin Morfey and Graeme Richards. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

The Honiton Bowls Club Webb Open Singles finalists Colin Morfey and Graeme Richards. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

The final Sunday of August saw day two of the Honiton Bowling Club Outdoor finals, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The Honiton Bowls Club Tucker Triples finalists (left to right); G Osborne, M Richards, T Pipe, M Critchley, J Granger and A Hamilton. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

One exceptional final was for the Corner Trophy, a match that produced a thrilling contest, one won ultimately by Trevor Pipe and Yvonne Rayner, who edged out Jenny and Graeme Richards, 20-19.

In the Pollard men's pairs the honours went to T. Tooley and K Clarke while the Heard two-wood singles winner was G Osborne. The Tucker Triples saw success for J Granger, A Hamilton andT Pipe and the Webb Open was won by G Richards. The Ottery St Mary ladies visited Honiton for an Over-50s League match that Honiton won 35-25 banking four points. The top home rink was the one of B Maynard, J Heard and S Hiscocks, 23-6. There were a brace of matches for the Honiton men in their Exeter & District Over-60s Triple League campaign.

First up they journeyed to Madeira where they chalked up a fine 34-30 success with the top rink honours going to T Tooley, M Seaborne and T Pipe, 20-8.

The Honiton Bowls Club Heard two-wood singles finalists Garry Osborne and Yvonne Rayner. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

They then banked all eight point on offer from their meeting with Sidmouth, winning on both rinks with the top rink being the one K Large, K Clarke and D Summers. Having had a good outdoor season, the Honiton A team will now be promoted to League One next year.

Honiton ladies were in action at Madeira where they won a friendly triples match 63-39 with the top rink being Y Williams, D Hawkins and H Chambers, 29-15.

In a mixed friendly at home to Budleigh Salterton, Honiton won 50-40 with rink honours going to Y Williams, J Smith, C James, 19-12.

The Honiton Bowls Club Corney Mixed Pairs finalists Yvonne Rayner and Trevor Pipe. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

