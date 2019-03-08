Honiton Corner Trophy success for Trevor Pipe and Yvonne Rayner
PUBLISHED: 19:16 01 September 2019
Archant
The final Sunday of August saw day two of the Honiton Bowling Club Outdoor finals, writes Joan Mackintosh.
One exceptional final was for the Corner Trophy, a match that produced a thrilling contest, one won ultimately by Trevor Pipe and Yvonne Rayner, who edged out Jenny and Graeme Richards, 20-19.
In the Pollard men's pairs the honours went to T. Tooley and K Clarke while the Heard two-wood singles winner was G Osborne. The Tucker Triples saw success for J Granger, A Hamilton andT Pipe and the Webb Open was won by G Richards. The Ottery St Mary ladies visited Honiton for an Over-50s League match that Honiton won 35-25 banking four points. The top home rink was the one of B Maynard, J Heard and S Hiscocks, 23-6. There were a brace of matches for the Honiton men in their Exeter & District Over-60s Triple League campaign.
First up they journeyed to Madeira where they chalked up a fine 34-30 success with the top rink honours going to T Tooley, M Seaborne and T Pipe, 20-8.
They then banked all eight point on offer from their meeting with Sidmouth, winning on both rinks with the top rink being the one K Large, K Clarke and D Summers. Having had a good outdoor season, the Honiton A team will now be promoted to League One next year.
Honiton ladies were in action at Madeira where they won a friendly triples match 63-39 with the top rink being Y Williams, D Hawkins and H Chambers, 29-15.
In a mixed friendly at home to Budleigh Salterton, Honiton won 50-40 with rink honours going to Y Williams, J Smith, C James, 19-12.