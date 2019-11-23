Advanced search

Honiton Darts League - Four maximums thrown on latest round of matches

PUBLISHED: 10:05 23 November 2019

Archant

The latest round of matches in the Honiton Darts League produced no fewer than four maximums.

Table-topping Mucking Fuddlers had two of the with both A Clark and S Butler nailing 180s in the teams 8-1 success at WGAF.

The other two maximums were thrown by C Carr and T Hoad of Feniton in their 8-1 home win over Work in Progress.

In terms of the latest table, Mucking Fudlers lead the table by four points from Feniton with WGAF sitting third.

Two teams, Still Work in Progress and Looking 4 Moor, continue to seek their first wins of the campaign.

Results from matches played on November 19

Volly 7, Awliscombe PS Heads 2; WGAF 1, Mucking Fuddlers 8; Lookin 4 Moor 1, Volly Legends 8; Feniton 8, Work in Progress 1

180's

A Clark, S Butler (Mucking Fuddlers), C Carr, T Hoad (Feniton)

Latest table

Mucking Fuddlers 5 5 0 43

Feniton 5 4 1 39

WGAF 5 4 1 30

Volly 4 3 1 27

Volly Legends 5 2 3 25

Awliscombe PS Heads 5 1 4 17

Still Work in Progress 4 0 4 6

Lookin 4 Moor 5 0 5 3

