Honiton Darts League ended by coronavirus and Summer League is also cancelled

Honiton Darts League has announced that the curtain has come down on the current season.

The reason for the season coming to a premature end is the on-going coronavirus.

The scheduled 2020 Summer League has also been cancelled and it is hoped that the league will resume again in the Autumn - coronavirus permitting!