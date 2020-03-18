Honiton Darts League ended by coronavirus and Summer League is also cancelled
PUBLISHED: 12:07 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 18 March 2020
Archant
Honiton Darts League has announced that the curtain has come down on the current season.
The reason for the season coming to a premature end is the on-going coronavirus.
The scheduled 2020 Summer League has also been cancelled and it is hoped that the league will resume again in the Autumn - coronavirus permitting!