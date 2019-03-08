Honiton Darts League latest - Feniton arrow their way to clean-sheet success

In the latest round of Honiton Darts League matches there was a 9-0 win for Feniton at Lookin 4 More.

There were also wins for table-topping Mucking Fuddlers, who won 6-3 at Volly Legends and WGAF, who won 5-4 at Awliscombe.

There was one maximum scored and that was struck by R Thacker of Volly Legends.

Results (from matches played on November 5)

Awliscombe P S Heads 4, WGAF 5; Lookin 4 Moor 0, Feniton 9; Volly Legends 3, Mucking Fuddlers 6; Work In Progress v Volly was postponed.

R Thacker 180 (Volly Legends)

Latest table

P W L Pts

Mucking Fuddlers 4 4 0 34

Feniton 4 3 1 30

WGAF 4 4 0 29

Volly 3 2 1 19

Volly Legends 4 1 3 16

Awliscombe PS Head 4 1 3 15

Still Work in Progress 3 0 3 5

Lookin 4 Moor 4 0 4 2