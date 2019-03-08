Honiton Darts League latest - Feniton arrow their way to clean-sheet success
PUBLISHED: 19:12 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:12 08 November 2019
Archant
In the latest round of Honiton Darts League matches there was a 9-0 win for Feniton at Lookin 4 More.
There were also wins for table-topping Mucking Fuddlers, who won 6-3 at Volly Legends and WGAF, who won 5-4 at Awliscombe.
There was one maximum scored and that was struck by R Thacker of Volly Legends.
Results (from matches played on November 5)
Awliscombe P S Heads 4, WGAF 5; Lookin 4 Moor 0, Feniton 9; Volly Legends 3, Mucking Fuddlers 6; Work In Progress v Volly was postponed.
R Thacker 180 (Volly Legends)
Latest table
P W L Pts
Mucking Fuddlers 4 4 0 34
Feniton 4 3 1 30
WGAF 4 4 0 29
Volly 3 2 1 19
Volly Legends 4 1 3 16
Awliscombe PS Head 4 1 3 15
Still Work in Progress 3 0 3 5
Lookin 4 Moor 4 0 4 2