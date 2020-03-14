Honiton Darts League latest - no change at the top

The latest round of results from the Honiton Darts League

The latest round of matches in the Honiton Darts League saw F Jones of Volly throw a brace of maximums in his side's home defeat.

Volly were beaten 5-4 by a Mucking Fuddlers side that hs now won all 13 of the league matches they have played so far this season.

Feniton sit second, but are now 18 points behind the leaders - though they do have a game in hand - after they thrashed Awliscombe PS Heads 8-1.

The battle between the bottom two saw Work In Progress win 5-4 at Lookin 4 Moor.

Results (matches played on March 10)

Volly 4, Mucking Fuddlers 5; Feniton 8, Awliscombe PS Heads 1; Lookin 4 Moor 4, Still Work In Progress 5; WGAF 6, Volly Legends 3

180s: F Jones of Volly threw two.

Latest table P W L Pts

Mucking Fuddlers 13 13 0 110

Feniton 12 10 2 92

Volly 12 8 4 74

Volly Legends 13 6 7 73

WGAF 13 7 6 71

Awliscombe PS Head 13 4 9 43

Still Work In Progress 13 2 11 25

Lookin 4 Moor 13 1 12 22