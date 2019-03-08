Honiton Darts League latest - no change at the top of the table
PUBLISHED: 10:21 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 03 November 2019
Archant
The Honiton Darts League's final match night of October saw big wins for each of the top three teams.
Table topping Mucking Fuddlers made it three wins from three with an 8-1 home success over Awliscombe while WGAF are also three wins from three after they defeated Still Work In Progress 8-1. Third placed Feniton beat Volly Legends 8-1.
However, the biggest winners on the night were Volly who recorded a clean sheet 9-0 home win over Lookin 4 Moor.
Results (matches played October 29)
Volly 9, Lookin 4 Moor 0; WGAF 8, Work In Progress 1; Mucking Fuddlers 6, Awliscombe PS Heads 3; Feniton 8, Volly Legends 1
180: R Hartley of Volly Legends
Latest table P W L Pts
Mucking Fuddlers 3 3 0 27
WGAF 3 3 0 23
Feniton 3 2 1 20
Volly 3 2 1 19
Volly Legends 3 1 2 13
Awliscombe PS Heads 3 1 2 11
Still Work In Progress 3 0 3 5
Lookin 4 Moor 3 0 3 2