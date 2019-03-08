Advanced search

Honiton Darts League latest - no change at the top of the table

PUBLISHED: 10:21 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 03 November 2019

Archant

The Honiton Darts League's final match night of October saw big wins for each of the top three teams.

Table topping Mucking Fuddlers made it three wins from three with an 8-1 home success over Awliscombe while WGAF are also three wins from three after they defeated Still Work In Progress 8-1. Third placed Feniton beat Volly Legends 8-1.

However, the biggest winners on the night were Volly who recorded a clean sheet 9-0 home win over Lookin 4 Moor.

Results (matches played October 29)

Volly 9, Lookin 4 Moor 0; WGAF 8, Work In Progress 1; Mucking Fuddlers 6, Awliscombe PS Heads 3; Feniton 8, Volly Legends 1

180: R Hartley of Volly Legends

Latest table P W L Pts

Mucking Fuddlers 3 3 0 27

WGAF 3 3 0 23

Feniton 3 2 1 20

Volly 3 2 1 19

Volly Legends 3 1 2 13

Awliscombe PS Heads 3 1 2 11

Still Work In Progress 3 0 3 5

Lookin 4 Moor 3 0 3 2

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Live updates: Weather warning in force for East Devon

This screenshot from a video by Rob Chidgey shows waves battering Sidmouth seafront.

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Live updates: Weather warning in force for East Devon

This screenshot from a video by Rob Chidgey shows waves battering Sidmouth seafront.

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Beehive deal could be scuppered as fresh dispute arises following crunch talks

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2173. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Darts League latest - no change at the top of the table

Exeter’s Coral Haldon Gold Cup on Tuesday - Can Gold’s Own bag a ha-trick of wins

Horse racing generic picture

Speedway: Awards for returning rebels Rowe and Schlein

Anders Rowe receives one of his awards at the Somerset Rebels end of season evening

Blankets for needy children on show at Axminster

Blanket-makers Jenny Boniface and Pam Davis. Picture Jean Ray.

Live updates: Weather warning in force for East Devon

This screenshot from a video by Rob Chidgey shows waves battering Sidmouth seafront.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists