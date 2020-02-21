Honiton Darts League latest - One maxmimum thrown in latest round of matches

There was just the one maximum thrown in the latest round of Honiton Darts League matches.

S Butler of Mucking Fuddlers scored the 180 in his team,s 7-2 home win over Volly Legends.

The biggest win of the week was the 9-0 success for Feniton who were at home to Lookin 4 Moor. WGAF came out on top in a close encounter at home to Awliscombe PS Heads, beating them 5-4 and the other game played saw a similar close contest as Still Work In Progress defeated hosts Volly 5-4.

Results

WGAF 5, Awliscombe PS Heads 4; Volly 4, Still Work In Progress 5; Feniton 9, Lookin 4 Moor 0; Mucking Fuddlers 7, Volly Legends 2

180 - S Butler (Mucking Fuddlers)

Latest table

P W L Pts

Mucking Fuddlers 11 11 0 95

Feniton 10 8 2 74

WGAF 11 7 4 63

Volly Legends 11 5 6 61

Volly 10 7 3 61

Awliscombe PS Heads 11 4 7 41

Still Work In Progress 11 1 10 18

Lookin 4 Moor 11 1 10 17