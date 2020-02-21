Advanced search

Honiton Darts League latest - One maxmimum thrown in latest round of matches

PUBLISHED: 09:51 21 February 2020

Archant

There was just the one maximum thrown in the latest round of Honiton Darts League matches.

S Butler of Mucking Fuddlers scored the 180 in his team,s 7-2 home win over Volly Legends.

The biggest win of the week was the 9-0 success for Feniton who were at home to Lookin 4 Moor. WGAF came out on top in a close encounter at home to Awliscombe PS Heads, beating them 5-4 and the other game played saw a similar close contest as Still Work In Progress defeated hosts Volly 5-4.

Results

WGAF 5, Awliscombe PS Heads 4; Volly 4, Still Work In Progress 5; Feniton 9, Lookin 4 Moor 0; Mucking Fuddlers 7, Volly Legends 2

180 - S Butler (Mucking Fuddlers)

Latest table

P W L Pts

Mucking Fuddlers 11 11 0 95

Feniton 10 8 2 74

WGAF 11 7 4 63

Volly Legends 11 5 6 61

Volly 10 7 3 61

Awliscombe PS Heads 11 4 7 41

Still Work In Progress 11 1 10 18

Lookin 4 Moor 11 1 10 17

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton mayor determined to keep his seat amid petition to disband town council

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton mayor determined to keep his seat amid petition to disband town council

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Darts League latest - One maxmimum thrown in latest round of matches

Awliscombe and Honiton Summer Skittle League looking for new clubs

skittles generic picture

US country band Asleep at the Wheel to play at The Beehive, Honiton

Asleep at the Wheel. Picture: Mike Shore

Wincanton Racecourse hosting Cheltenham Festival preview evening

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Agreement reached over future of Cranbrook Medical Practice

Cranbrook Medical Centre. Ref mhc 08 20TI 8683. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24