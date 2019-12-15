Honiton Darts League latest - top-of-the-table clash is a 'close contest'
PUBLISHED: 12:46 15 December 2019
Archant
The latest Honiton Darts League results and table
The latest round of Honiton Darts League matches saw a top-of-the-table clash with Feniton entertaining the only team to sit above them in the table, Mucking Fuddlers.
Feniton were edged out 5-4 in a close contest that saw J Freemantle, for the visiting team, throw a 160 start.
The game also had the league's one and only maximum thrown in the latest round of matches with Feniton's C Carr hitting a 180.
Latest results: Volly 6, WGAF 3; Still Work in Progress 1, Volly Legends 8; Lookin 4 Moor 2, Awliscombe PS Heads 7; Feniton 4, Mucking Fuddlers 5
180 - C Carr (Feniton)
160 start - J Freemantle (Mucking Fuddlers)
Latest table
P W L Pts
Mucking Fuddlers 7 7 0 57
Feniton 7 5 2 51
Volly Legends 7 4 3 41
Volly 6 4 2 36
WGAF 7 4 3 35
Awliscombe PS Heads 7 2 5 27
Lookin 4 Moor 7 1 6 13
Still Work in Progress 6 0 6 9