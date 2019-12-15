Honiton Darts League latest - top-of-the-table clash is a 'close contest'

The latest round of Honiton Darts League matches saw a top-of-the-table clash with Feniton entertaining the only team to sit above them in the table, Mucking Fuddlers.

Feniton were edged out 5-4 in a close contest that saw J Freemantle, for the visiting team, throw a 160 start.

The game also had the league's one and only maximum thrown in the latest round of matches with Feniton's C Carr hitting a 180.

Latest results: Volly 6, WGAF 3; Still Work in Progress 1, Volly Legends 8; Lookin 4 Moor 2, Awliscombe PS Heads 7; Feniton 4, Mucking Fuddlers 5

180 - C Carr (Feniton)

160 start - J Freemantle (Mucking Fuddlers)

Latest table

P W L Pts

Mucking Fuddlers 7 7 0 57

Feniton 7 5 2 51

Volly Legends 7 4 3 41

Volly 6 4 2 36

WGAF 7 4 3 35

Awliscombe PS Heads 7 2 5 27

Lookin 4 Moor 7 1 6 13

Still Work in Progress 6 0 6 9